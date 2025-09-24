ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Declares Marriage Invalid Over Fake Religious Conversion Certificate, Lawyer Fined

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday declared the marriage of a couple invalid after it was found that the woman's religious conversion certificate, on the basis of which the marriage was solemnised, was fake. The court directed the couple to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act in Prayagraj without changing their religion.

The case involved Mohammad Bin Qasim, alias Akbar and Zainab Parveen, alias Chandrakanta. The couple had claimed that the woman had voluntarily converted to Islam on February 22, and a certificate from Khanqah Alia Arifia was submitted to support this. Based on this certificate, the Nikah was solemnised on May 26. The petitioners had requested protection from any interference in their married life.

During the hearing, the government lawyer revealed that the conversion certificate was fraudulent. Syed Sarwan Kaushambi, Secretary of Jamia Arafa, confirmed that the institution had not issued any such certificate. Justice Saurabh Srivastava noted that under Muslim law, marriage is valid only between followers of Islam. Since the certificate was fake, the marriage could not be considered valid.

The court also warned the petitioners' lawyer against submitting unverified documents in the future and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000, to be deposited within 15 days, failing which it would be recovered through the District Magistrate.