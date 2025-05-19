Allahabad HC Upholds Trial Court's Order On Survey Of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday upheld a trial court’s order to conduct survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district.

The Muslim side’s plea, seeking a halt on the trial court’s proceedings, was rejected after the court found no issues with the trial court order in the ongoing dispute between the Jama Masjid and the Shri Harihar Temple in the district.

With this decision of the High Court, the way for the survey has now been cleared. In the revision petition of Sambhal Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee, a demand was made to stop further court proceedings in the original case pending in Sambhal District Court. The plaintiff of the Hindu side has demanded a declaration that they have the right to enter the Shri Harihar Temple located in Mohalla Kot Purvi of Sambhal, which is allegedly Jama Masjid.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal had reserved the decision after a hearing on May 13. Hari Shankar Jain and seven others have filed a case in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Sambhal and argued that the Jama Masjid located in Kot Purvi of Sambhal was built after demolishing a temple. The plaintiff has demanded a declaration of the right to enter the Harihar temple.

The civil court, while hearing the case, had directed the ASI to conduct a survey with the Advocate Commissioner and also raised questions on the maintainability of the case. Also, the High Court had stayed the proceedings of the original case pending before the Civil Court of Sambhal.

On the revision petition of the Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee, the High Court had directed the Indian ASI to file a reply within two weeks. When no affidavit was filed, the court gave further time. This revision petition was filed after the order of the Supreme Court, in which the maintainability of the case along with the entire proceedings before the Civil Court of Sambhal has been challenged.