Allahabad High Court Stresses Need For Effective Laws To Prevent Online Gambling And Betting

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has said there is an urgent need to make effective laws to prevent online gaming and betting as the Public Gambling Act 1867 is no longer relevant.

A bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar while accepting a petition of Imran Khan and others from Agra directed the state government to constitute a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of Economic Advisor Prof KV Raju for its legislative arrangement and to include experts along with the Principal Secretary, State Tax in ity. The committee will make a legislative arrangement by assessing the current situation.

The court said there is currently no effective law to curb online gaming and betting. The Public Gambling Act 1867 is a colonial era law, which is no longer relevant in today's era. Virtual betting or gambling has now gone beyond the boundaries of the state and the nation. The server systems are in other borders of the world, over which there is no control, the court said.

It said the teenagers and youth of the country are lured by promise of making money easily. This has been causing depression, anxiety and insomnia along with social disintegration among the youth. The lower and middle classes are suffering financial losses by falling prey to platforms offering online games. To deal with these challenges, the court has directed the Registrar to provide a copy of the order to the Chief Secretary of the State Government so that it can be complied with, the order said.

An FIR was registered against the petitioners three years ago under the Public Gambling Act at Mantola police station in Agra. After the chargesheet was filed on December 27, 2022, the Judicial Magistrate had issued notice to the petitioners. A petition was then filed on behalf of the petitioners demanding cancellation of criminal action.

During the hearing, the court found that there is no effective law against those indulging in online betting and gambling. Under the Public Gambling Act, there is a provision of a maximum fine of two thousand and imprisonment of up to 12 months. But, the law is unclear regarding online games like fantasy sports, poker and e-sports.

The existing colonial era law implemented by the British in India to regulate gambling activities and suppress public gambling houses carries.maximum fine of Rs 500 or imprisonment for three months. "In the year 1867, it was sufficient but today it is negligible," the court said.

Many developed countries of the world including UK, America have made provisions to control gambling. The UK implemented the Gambling Act in 2005. The law includes a variety of provisions, including licensing requirements, age verification protocols, responsible advertising standards and anti-money laundering measures.