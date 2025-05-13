Allahabad HC Rejects Elvish Yadav's Petition Against Chargesheet In Snake Venom Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected the petition of YouTuber and social media influencer Elvish Yadav seeking cancellation of the chargesheet and summons order in the case registered against him for holding a rave party and misuse of snake venom.

Rejecting the petition, Justice Saurabh Srivastava said that there are statements and allegations in the FIR and chargesheet against the petitioner. These allegations will be tested during the trial, and the FIR has not been challenged in the petition. Elvish Yadav is accused of organising a rave party where foreign nationals were also invited and made people consume snake venom and other intoxicants.

The informant alleged that when he contacted Elvish Yadav, he introduced him to Rahul, who agreed to organise the rave party. An FIR was lodged against Elvish Yadav at Sector-49 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar under sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, sections 284, 289 and 120B of the IPC and sections 8, 22, 29, 30 and 32 of the NDPS Act. After the charge sheet was filed, the court of ACJM First of Gautam Budh Nagar issued summons to Elvish Yadav.

Yadav said in the petition that the person who filed the case is not an authorised person under the Wildlife Protection Act. He is making false claims by calling himself an animal welfare officer. The petition also reiterated that neither any snake nor any narcotic substance was recovered from the petitioner.

Moreover, no direct connection was established between the accused and other co-accused. It was also said that it is a well-known fact that the petitioner is a social media influencer. He can be seen in various TV reality shows. Naturally, there was a lot of stir in the media due to his name being linked to this case. Due to this, the police officers showed extra sensitivity and also imposed sections of the NDPS Act, but later these sections were removed due to their inability to prove them.

It was also argued that the allegations against the petitioner are vague and baseless. Opposing the petition, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal said that the investigation revealed that Elvish had supplied snakes to the people from whom the recovery was made.