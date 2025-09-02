Allahabad HC Raises Serious Concerns Over Male Gym Trainers Imparting Training To Women

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has raised serious concerns over the safety and dignity of women being trained by male trainers in gyms without adequate safeguards.

The above observation was made by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav while hearing an appeal filed by gym trainer Nitin Saini from Meerut who has been accused of using a caste-based slur against a woman client.

The court has fixed September 8 as the next date of hearing in the case. The victim, in her statement before the trial court, also alleged that the accused had prepared obscene videos of another woman client and had been sending such obscene material to that woman.

On these allegations, the high court said that the alleged acts may also attract offences punishable under Sections 354 (assault to outrage modesty of a woman) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of IPC.

In its order dated August 27, the court observed, "It is a matter of serious concern that presently male gym trainers are imparting training to female clients without adequate safeguards to ensure their safety and dignity."

"Considering the aforesaid circumstances, the Investigating Officer of Police Station Brahmpuri, Meerut is directed to file a personal affidavit indicating that whether the gym operated by the appellant was duly registered under the law. Whether the appellant has been arrested in connection with the present case or not, and whether in the gym, trainers are female or not," the court said.