Allahabad HC Quashes MLA Abbas Ansari's Conviction In Hate Speech Case

UP MLA Abbas Ansari allegedly threatened state officials during the 2022 assembly elections.

File photo of UP MLA Abbas Ansari (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed the conviction of Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari, in a 2022 hate speech case. Justice Samir Jain set aside a special MP MLA court order sentencing him to two years' rigorous imprisonment. The special court in Mau convicted Abbas and sentenced him to two years' imprisonment in the speech case on May 31.

Abbas moved the appellate court, which rejected his challenge on July 5, following which he moved the high court for relief. Senior advocate D.S. Mishra and advocate Upendra Upadhyay appeared for Abbas Ansari, while Additional Advocate General M.C. Chaturvedi and AGA Sanjay Singh represented the state government.

Earlier, the MP/MLA court in Mau had sentenced Abbas to two years’ imprisonment under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity) and 189 (threatening a public servant), one year under section 506, and six months under section 171-F (undue influence in elections). All sentences were to run concurrently, along with a fine of Rs 2,000. His election agent, Mansoor Ansari, was also sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

In the 2022 assembly elections, Abbas was contesting from Mau Sadar on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party ticket. He allegedly threatened state officials.

"I have told Akhilesh bhaiya (former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav) that after the formation of the government, there will be no transfer or postings of bureaucrats for six months. Everyone will remain where they are. First, there will be hisab-kitab (scores to be settled), only then will the transfer take place," he allegedly said in the speech. He won the 2022 assembly election by over 38,000 votes from the Mau seat.

The Election Commission took cognisance, and an FIR was lodged at the city police station. Following his conviction on May 31, 2025, Abbas’s assembly membership was cancelled.

