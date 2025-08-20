ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Quashes MLA Abbas Ansari's Conviction In Hate Speech Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed the conviction of Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari, in a 2022 hate speech case. Justice Samir Jain set aside a special MP MLA court order sentencing him to two years' rigorous imprisonment. The special court in Mau convicted Abbas and sentenced him to two years' imprisonment in the speech case on May 31.

Abbas moved the appellate court, which rejected his challenge on July 5, following which he moved the high court for relief. Senior advocate D.S. Mishra and advocate Upendra Upadhyay appeared for Abbas Ansari, while Additional Advocate General M.C. Chaturvedi and AGA Sanjay Singh represented the state government.

Earlier, the MP/MLA court in Mau had sentenced Abbas to two years’ imprisonment under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity) and 189 (threatening a public servant), one year under section 506, and six months under section 171-F (undue influence in elections). All sentences were to run concurrently, along with a fine of Rs 2,000. His election agent, Mansoor Ansari, was also sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.