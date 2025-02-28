ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Orders Cleaning Of Sambhal Mosque After ASI Says Whitewashing Or Painting Not Needed

Sambhal mosque committee plans to file objections against Allahabad High Court order ruling out whitewashing or painting of structure as suggested by ASI.

Allahabad HC Orders Cleaning Of Sambhal Mosque After ASI Says Whitewashing Or Painting Not Needed
File photo of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday gave permission to clean the premises of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district but ruled out painting or whitewashing of the structure, as demanded by the mosque committee.

This comes after the report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had stated that painting or whitewashing is not required. The mosque committee is set to file objections on the ASI report. The next hearing has been scheduled on March 4.

Earlier the mosque committee had approached the high court seeking permission for painting or whitewashing of Shahi Jama Masjid ahead of Ramzan. On Thursday, the court had directed the ASI to survey the mosque premises to ensure that the work does not cause any structural damage. A three-member committee was set up and asked to submit its report by 10 am on Friday.

After this, an ASI team went to Shahi Jama Masjid for inspection. In its report, ASI mentioned that the mosque premises need to be cleaned but painting or whitewashing is not required. Based on the ASI report, the high court today directed the cleaning of the premises.

The Sambhal mosque came under the limelight in November 2024 after violence broke out following a court-ordered ASI survey. The Hindu side had filed a petition claiming the mosque was built after demolishing a Harihar temple by Babur in 1529. After this, the court had ordered for a survey. However, on the second day of the survey, locals gathered outside the mosque in protest. Clashes broke out and four people were killed.

