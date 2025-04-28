Allahabad HC Justified In Allowing Hindu Petitioners' Plaint Amendment in Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the Allahabad High Court's decision to allow a plea filed by Hindu petitioners’ amending their plaint to add Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as a party to the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, is correct.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar. The bench said that it is clear that the amendment to the original plaint by the Hindu plaintiffs has to be allowed. The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the Muslim side, Committee of Management, Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, Mathura, challenging the order passed by the high court.

During the brief hearing, the bench orally remarked that the plea by the Muslim side is absolutely wrong and the high court should have allowed the amendment to add parties to the suit. The bench observed prima facie, there was nothing wrong in allowing the amendment of the lawsuit and replies to the amended plaint could be filed, and tagged the plea with other pending cases relating to the dispute. The bench decided to grant time to the Muslim side to file its written statement and deferred the hearing.

In March, this year, the high court had allowed amendments to two lawsuits and permitted petitioners to make the Centre's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as respondents’. The mosque committee made “Devta Bhagwan Shri Krishna Lala Virajman next friend” and nine others including “Dev asthan Shri Krishna Janam Bhoomi” and Hari Shankar Jain as parties.

The mosque committee argued that the high court order permitting the amendment undermined its defense already on record and effectively allowed the plaintiffs to set up a new case. The mosque committee contended that the amendment fundamentally altered the nature of the original suit filed by the Hindu litigants, who claimed rights over the site of Shahi Masjid Eidgah, alleging it to be the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna.

The plea said over 15 suits from different plaintiffs are pending regarding the same property, raising overlapping and competing claims. The plea said the high court, while allowing the amendment, also allowed impleading ASI and MHA, without any formal application under the Civil Procedure Code, or establishing they were necessary parties to the suit. The apex court on April 4, this year, had issued notice on a separate plea of the mosque committee against the high court consolidating all suits of the Hindu side in relation to the Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.