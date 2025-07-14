ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Issues Notice To PCS Officer Jyoti Maurya On Husband's Plea Seeking Maintenance

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has issued notice to PCS officer Jyoti Maurya on a petition filed by her estranged husband challenging a family court's order rejecting his application for maintenance from his wife.

Hearing the plea filed by Alok Kumar Maurya, a sanitation worker, a division bench comprising Justices Arindam Sinha and Dr Yogendra Kumar Srivastava fixed August 8 for the next fate of hearing in the case.

In his petition before the high court, Alok Maurya has said that his estranged wife is an administrative officer while he is doing a meagre government job and also suffering from several ailments. Therefore, he is entitled for maintenance from her, the plea said.

During the course of hearing, the counsel for the appellant-husband submitted before the court that he is aggrieved by judgment dated January 4, 2025 of the family court, Prayagraj dismissing his application for maintenance.

The counsel argued that respondent-wife Jyoti Maurya is an administrative officer, while the petitioner has a low-paying government job and is suffering from several ailments.

However, as the appeal was filed after a delay of 77 days, an application was also made for condonation of delay on behalf of the husband. The court issued a notice to Jyoti Maurya on the applications to condone the delay in filing appeal.