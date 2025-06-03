Allahabad HC Grants Conditional Bail To 2020 Bikru Case Accused

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to ​​Jaikant Bajpai, an accused in the July 2020 Bikru case.

The order was issued by Justice Siddhartha after hearing ​​Jaikant's second bail application. Jaikant's first bail application was rejected on May 30, 2023 and he has been in jail for the last five years.

On July 2, 2020, 21 named and 60-70 unidentified people attacked police in Bikru village of Kanpur and eight police personnel were killed. An FIR was registered in this connection at Chaubepur police station in Kanpur. It was stated that the assaulters were infamous Vikas Dubey's gang members. A few days later, main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter.

The petitioner's lawyer told the court that there are 102 prosecution witnesses in the case and so far only 13 of them have been examined. After the first bail plea of ​​co-accused Uma Shankar Yadav alias Tanke was rejected, his second plea was accepted on May 8 and he was released on bail, the lawyer said adding, there is very little possibility of any early disposal of the trial.

The lawyer argued that accused whose bails were rejected earlier have been later approved under this court. The petitioner has no criminal history and he has been in jail since July 20, 2020 so his bail should be granted, he told court.

After the hearing, the court granted conditional bail to Jaikant.