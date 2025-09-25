ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Grants Bail To SP Leader Irfan Solanki, Two Others In Gangster Case

Along with Irfan, the HC also granted bail to his brother, Rizwan Solanki, and Israel Atewala despite opposition by the state government.

Allahabad HC (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 6:08 PM IST

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to three accused in a gangster case, including Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Kanpur MLA Irfan Solanki.

The bench of Justice Samir Jain, which had reserved its judgment on September 2 after completing the arguments, passed the order today. His wife, Naseem Solanki, the current MLA from Kanpur’s Sisamau constituency, was present at the High Court during the hearing.

The court also granted bail to Irfan’s brother, Rizwan Solanki, and Israel Atewala despite opposition by the state government through Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal and Additional Government Advocate.

Advocate Imran Ullah, representing Irfan, argued that other accused in the same case had already been granted bail, and therefore, his client should also be granted bail based on the principle of equality. The court accepted the arguments of Irfan’s lawyer and granted bail to all three accused. The former MLA, currently lodged in Maharajganj jail, is expected to be released soon.

The court order was received with jubilation and emotions at Irfan’s home, with his mother becoming emotional. “This is a very happy thing. Thank you very much,” she told her daughter-in-law.

The case stemmed from an FIR initially registered on December 26, 2022, at Jajmau police station under the Gangster Act. Irfan Solanki was named as the gang leader, with others including Rizwan, Israel, Mohammad Sharif, Shaukat Pehlwan, Ejaz alias Ajjan, and Mursaleen Bholu listed as co-accused.

Earlier, on September 18, SP leader Azam Khan was also granted bail by the High Court. His case involves the illegal occupation of Quality Bar. Previously, Khan’s bail pleas were rejected by the Rampur MP-MLA court.

