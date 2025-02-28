ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Gives Relief To Brij Bhushan, Accepts Govt's Plea To Withdraw Case

A case was filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for violating a restraint order by holding a public meeting in Gonda district.

Allahabad HC Gives Relief To Brij Bhushan, Accepts Govt's Plea To Withdraw Case
File photo of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 6:10 PM IST

Lucknow: In a major relief to former WFI chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has accepted Uttar Pradesh government's plea to withdraw a criminal case against him.

Singh had held a public meeting in Gonda district in 2014 despite the restraint order and a case was registered under sections 188 (disobedience to orders given by public servants) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

In 2020, the state government had filed a petition for withdrawal of the case. However, a Gonda court had rejected the plea after which, Singh challenged the order in high court.

A single bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan has giving relief to Singh. The high court has accepted the state's government plea following which, the case against Singh has been withdrawn.

Singh, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, has been in the centre of controversy over allegations of sexual harassment from female wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. Since November 2024, the statements of the witnesses are being recorded by the court in closed chambers. The next hearing is scheduled on March 3.

Amid the sexual harassment allegations, Singh could not contest the elections and BJP had fielded his son in his place.

