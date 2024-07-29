ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Cancels SP MP Afzal Ansari's 4-Yr Sentence In Krishnanand Murder Case

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court on Monday overturned the Ghazipur MP-MLA court's decision to sentence Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari for four years in the murder of former BJP MP Krishnanand Rai.

With the cancellation of the sentence, Ansari will continue to serve as a Lok Sabha MP from Ghazipur. Earlier, Ansari had appealed to the court against his conviction. A single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh accepted his appeal while cancelling his sentence today. After hearing Ansari's appeal, the judgement was reserved on July 4.

The trial court had sentenced Ansari, brother of deceased gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, to four years imprisonment in the Gangster Act Case related to Krishnanand Rai's murder on 29 April last year and also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on him.

The Uttar Pradesh government and Rai' son, Piyush Kumar had sought an extension of Ansari's sentence, which the high court has rejected today.