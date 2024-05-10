Allahabad HC Asks St Govt to Ensure Officials Don't Get Their Activities Covered By Media

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has expressed displeasure over the increasing trend of broadcasting videos of the actions of government officials on social media and other platforms.

The High Court has directed the state government to ensure that officials do not have their actions captured and aired on social media or television channels or published in print media. It said that it is not satisfied with the affidavit filed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel) and asked the latter to file a better affidavit before the court.

While hearing the petition of Adarsh Kumar, Justice JJ Munir had earlier sought an affidavit from the secretary, Personnel about the service rules of the government servants. The court has said that it is aware of the laws and service rules and the secretary should have known this.

It had asked the state government to provide an explanation on whether there is any restriction on the government officials under their service rules on talking to the media. Also, the court asked about the kind of training that is given to the newly appointed officials and mentioned on the need to remind officials of their responsibilities while working on the field.

The court said that it has taken cognizance of the fact that district level officers often get their actions covered by media. The videos are later broadcast on channels and social media with pretentious captions. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the government to stop the officials from indulging in such activities.

The court has directed the Additional Chief Secretary Personnel to file a better affidavit on this matter within a week.