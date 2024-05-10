ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Asks St Govt to Ensure Officials Don't Get Their Activities Covered By Media

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Allahabad HC Asks St Govt to Ensure Officials Don't Get Their Activities Covered By Media
Activities of govt officials telecast with pretentious captions draw Allahabad HC's ire(ETV Bharat/ File)

The court has taken serious note of the fact that district officials get their activities covered by media and sometimes these are telecast with pretentious captions. It had earlier asked the government to explain whether there is any bar on officials interacting with media under their service rules.

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has expressed displeasure over the increasing trend of broadcasting videos of the actions of government officials on social media and other platforms.

The High Court has directed the state government to ensure that officials do not have their actions captured and aired on social media or television channels or published in print media. It said that it is not satisfied with the affidavit filed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel) and asked the latter to file a better affidavit before the court.

While hearing the petition of Adarsh Kumar, Justice JJ Munir had earlier sought an affidavit from the secretary, Personnel about the service rules of the government servants. The court has said that it is aware of the laws and service rules and the secretary should have known this.

It had asked the state government to provide an explanation on whether there is any restriction on the government officials under their service rules on talking to the media. Also, the court asked about the kind of training that is given to the newly appointed officials and mentioned on the need to remind officials of their responsibilities while working on the field.

The court said that it has taken cognizance of the fact that district level officers often get their actions covered by media. The videos are later broadcast on channels and social media with pretentious captions. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the government to stop the officials from indulging in such activities.

The court has directed the Additional Chief Secretary Personnel to file a better affidavit on this matter within a week.

Read more

  1. SC's Interim Bail To Kejriwal Will Boost People's Faith In Democracy: Delhi Congress
  2. ‘Inordinate Delay Led To Apprehensions’: ADR Moves SC For Immediate Publication Of Voter Figures
  3. SC Disposes Of Hemant Soren’s Petition Against Delay By HC In Deciding His Plea Against Arrest By ED

TAGGED:

ACTIVITIES COVERED BY MEDIAHAVE THEIR ACTIONS CAPTUREDALLAHABAD HIGH COURTALLAHABAD HC ORDERS ST GOVT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.