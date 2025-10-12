ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Asks Google, Meta To Remove 'Objectionable' Videos Against Rambhadracharya

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya at his tent during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Saturday, January 18, 2025. ( IANS )

Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday directed Meta and Google to remove within 48 hours allegedly objectionable videos circulating on social media against renowned Ramkatha narrator and Padma Vibhushan awardee Jagadguru Rambhadracharya.

A division bench comprising Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Prashant Kumar passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Sharad Chandra Srivastava and others.

The court instructed the petitioners to provide the relevant URL links to the social media companies to facilitate the removal process. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for November 11.

The petition alleged that one Shashank Shekhar, who operates multiple channels on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, has been posting derogatory and defamatory videos against Rambhadracharya, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Jagadguru Swami Ram Bhadracharya Divyang University in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh.

Despite objections raised by Rambhadracharya's followers, the videos reportedly remain online, and no action has been taken by the concerned platforms to remove them, it said.