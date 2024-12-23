ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Appoints Retd Chief Justice Govind Mathur To Probe PSC (J)-2022 Exam 'Irregularities'

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday appointed retired Chief Justice Govind Mathur to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main Examination, 2022 or PSC(J)-2022, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPCS).

Justice Mathur has been entrusted with the responsibility of investigating these flaws, reviewing the evaluation process and resolving the complaints of the candidates. The court has also directed the UPPSC to preserve all the records related to the examination till the completion of the investigation.

An order in this regard was pronounced by a division bench of Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Donadi Ramesh after hearing senior advocate Syed Farman Ahmed Naqvi and advocate Shashwat Anand on the petitions filed by Shravan Pandey and others, alleging tampering of answer sheets, procedural flaws and wrongful exclusion from the merit list.

Shravan Pandey's petition alleges that his English answer sheet was tampered with.