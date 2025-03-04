ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Adjourns Till Mar 10 Hearing On Whitewashing Of Jama Masjid In Sambhal

On February 28, the court directed the ASI to clean the mosque's premises but did not pass an order for its whitewashing.

Allahabad HC Adjourns Till Mar 10 Hearing On Whitewashing Of Jama Masjid In Sambhal
File photo of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 2:07 PM IST

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned till March 10 the hearing on the whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

On February 28, the court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the mosque's premises but did not pass an order for its whitewashing.

When the matter was taken up on Tuesday, the counsel for the Masjid Committee informed the court that he has filed his objection to the report of the Archaeological Survey of India on which the ASI counsel has sought time to file a reply.

The counsel for the Masjid Committee also said that in pursuance of an earlier order of the court, the cleaning work is going on under the supervision of the ASI.

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned till March 10 the hearing on the whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

On February 28, the court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the mosque's premises but did not pass an order for its whitewashing.

When the matter was taken up on Tuesday, the counsel for the Masjid Committee informed the court that he has filed his objection to the report of the Archaeological Survey of India on which the ASI counsel has sought time to file a reply.

The counsel for the Masjid Committee also said that in pursuance of an earlier order of the court, the cleaning work is going on under the supervision of the ASI.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALLAHABAD HCARCHAEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF INDIASAMBHAL MASJID

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.