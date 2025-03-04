Allahabad HC Adjourns Till Mar 10 Hearing On Whitewashing Of Jama Masjid In Sambhal

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned till March 10 the hearing on the whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

On February 28, the court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the mosque's premises but did not pass an order for its whitewashing.

When the matter was taken up on Tuesday, the counsel for the Masjid Committee informed the court that he has filed his objection to the report of the Archaeological Survey of India on which the ASI counsel has sought time to file a reply.

The counsel for the Masjid Committee also said that in pursuance of an earlier order of the court, the cleaning work is going on under the supervision of the ASI.