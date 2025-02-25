ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Adjourns Hearing On Petition Seeking ASI Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned its hearing till April 15, 2025 on a petition requesting the court to direct the the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake further survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The hearing was adjourned keeping in view the direction of the Supreme Court restraining the courts across the country from passing orders on lawsuits relating to religious places.

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs before the Varanasi court.