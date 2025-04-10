ETV Bharat / state

All You Need to Know About Banu Mushtaq’s 'Heart Lamp' – The First Kannada Book Shortlisted for Booker Prize

Hassan/Karnataka: In a defining chapter of literary evolution in vernacular language, celebrated Karnataka-based writer Banu Mushtaq has entered the annals of history with her short story collection 'Heart Lamp', which has been shortlisted for the 2025 International Booker Prize.

The book, which has been translated from Kannada to English by Deepa Bhasthi, marks the first-ever Kannada book to reach this stage of the prestigious £50,000 literary prize.

Mushtaq's book was named among the six finalists for the International Booker Prize. 'Heart Lamp' comprises 12 short stories written by Mushtaq between 1990 and 2023. The duo's collaborative work — Haseena and Other Stories — also earned acclaim, winning the English PEN Translation Award in 2024.

Author Reaction

When reached after her story collection was shortlisted, Mushtaq said, “This is, of course, a big achievement. I dedicate it to all readers and lovers of Kannada, and to all Indians with good hearts."

The celebrated writer revealed the theme of her writings. “My stories are about women – how religion, society, and politics demand unquestioning obedience from them, inflicting inhumane cruelty and turning them into subordinates,” she said.

Mushtaq revealed that the stories stemmed from emotional and personal responses to social crises. “Some stories took a week to write, some ten days. No motivation was needed—just pain, helplessness, and anger. I’ve written stories when I was crying, and when I was furious.” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated Banu Mushtaq via Instagram, following her name’s appearance in the top 13 on the longlist.

What's special about 'Heart Lamp'?

What sets 'Heart Lamp' apart is not just Mushtaq’s ability to delve deep into the touchy and emotive topic but also giving a broader perspective on Kannada culture in a contemporary narrative. Exploring and painting a rich, vivid picture of the emotional landscape has been her forte. Mushtaq's special treatment of the subject and nourishment made the story timeless and readily built a rapport with readers.

Superlative Tenor and Unique Storytelling

Lucid narrative and the power of storytelling are what made 'Heart Lamp' draw international attention. Weaving multi layers of human emotion the context of norms in society, made her work a unique one. Global Recognition for Kannada Literature: The translation of 'Heart Lamp' from Kannada to English has brought international acclaim, highlighting South Asian narratives and cultural insights. This recognition is being celebrated as a major triumph for Kannada storytelling.

About the Booker Prize

The winner receives £50,000 as well as the £2,500 awarded to each of the six shortlisted authors. Both the winner and the shortlisted authors are guaranteed a global readership and can expect a dramatic increase in book sales. The Booker Prize is the leading literary award in the English-speaking world and has brought recognition, reward and readership to outstanding fiction for over five decades.

Each year, the prize is awarded to what is, in the opinion of the judges, the best-sustained work of fiction written in English and published in the UK and Ireland. It is a prize that transforms the winner’s career.

The prize recognises the vital work of translators with the £50,000 (approximately ₹52,00,000) prize money divided equally: £25,000 (approximately ₹26,00,000) for the author and £25,000 (approximately ₹26,00,000) for the translator (or divided equally between multiple translators). In addition, there is a prize of £5,000 (approximately ₹5,20,000) for each of the shortlisted titles: £2,500 (approximately ₹2,60,000) for the author and £2,500 (approximately ₹2,60,000) for the translator (or divided equally between multiple translators).

How was the shortlisting done?

The shortlist of six books – five novels and one collection of short stories – was chosen by the 2025 judging panel, chaired by bestselling Booker Prize-longlisted author Max Porter. The other judges are: prize-winning poet, director and photographer Caleb Femi; writer and Publishing Director of Wasafiri Sana Goyal; author and International Booker Prize-shortlisted translator Anton Hur; and award-winning singer-songwriter Beth Orton.

The judges made their selection from 154 books submitted by publishers – the highest number since the prize was launched in its current format in 2016. The list honours the top English-language short story collections or long-form literary works released in the UK and/or Ireland between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025, as determined by the 2025 panel. The winner will be revealed on May 20 at a ceremony held at London's Tate Modern.

About The Book

'Heart Lamp' is a collection of 12 compelling short stories that delve into the everyday lives of women and girls in Muslim communities of southern India. Written between 1990 and 2023, these stories reflect deep societal tensions through a lens of humour, wit, and raw emotional power.

Mushtaq’s background as a journalist and lawyer dedicated to women's rights and social justice strongly influences her storytelling. Her narratives uncover the struggles of marginalized individuals while balancing elements of warmth, satire, and resilience.

Key Themes & Features