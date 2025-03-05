ETV Bharat / state

All-Women E-Bike Fleet Soon In Andhra Pradesh, Government Partners With Rapido

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has signed an agreement with Rapido, India's leading ride-hailing service, to boost women’s employment and attract more females to use e-powered public transportation.

At least 1,000 women riders and e-rickshaw drivers will be deployed across the state under this project within a few months.

Women are usually hesitant to use ride-hailing services run by Rapido, Ola, and Uber for being predominantly male-driven across the country and in the state. To address this issue, the government has decided to engage women from self-help groups (SHGs) by giving them e-bikes and e-autos so they may work as professional riders.

“At least one thousand e-bikes and e-autos will be distributed to women from various self-help groups and having valid driving licenses to run the services and earn a livelihood,” officials said.

City-Wise Allocation

Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will get 400 e-bikes and e-autos each while Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati & Kurnool will get 200 vehicles jointly.