ETV Bharat / state

All-Women E-Bike Fleet Soon In Andhra Pradesh, Government Partners With Rapido

the government has decided to engage women from self-help groups (SHGs) by giving them e-bikes and e-autos so they may work as professional riders.

All-Women E-Bike Fleet Soon In Andhra Pradesh, Government Partners With Rapido
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has signed an agreement with Rapido, India's leading ride-hailing service, to boost women’s employment and attract more females to use e-powered public transportation.

At least 1,000 women riders and e-rickshaw drivers will be deployed across the state under this project within a few months.

Women are usually hesitant to use ride-hailing services run by Rapido, Ola, and Uber for being predominantly male-driven across the country and in the state. To address this issue, the government has decided to engage women from self-help groups (SHGs) by giving them e-bikes and e-autos so they may work as professional riders.

“At least one thousand e-bikes and e-autos will be distributed to women from various self-help groups and having valid driving licenses to run the services and earn a livelihood,” officials said.

City-Wise Allocation

Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will get 400 e-bikes and e-autos each while Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati & Kurnool will get 200 vehicles jointly.

"The women will receive loans under the Mudra and self-employment schemes to purchase the vehicles," said officials.

Rapido Agreement

There would be no platform charges for the first three months. Post that, a Rs 1,000 monthly charge will apply.

Rapido will guarantee at least 300 bookings per month for each driver.

Officials believe this initiative will improve employment opportunities for women and enhance safety and accessibility for female passengers across major cities.

Read More

  1. Delhi's All-Women Pink Ambulance Service Comes To The Rescue Of Female Patients
  2. Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman driver of Coimbatore who quit job after row over Kanimozhi's bus trip

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has signed an agreement with Rapido, India's leading ride-hailing service, to boost women’s employment and attract more females to use e-powered public transportation.

At least 1,000 women riders and e-rickshaw drivers will be deployed across the state under this project within a few months.

Women are usually hesitant to use ride-hailing services run by Rapido, Ola, and Uber for being predominantly male-driven across the country and in the state. To address this issue, the government has decided to engage women from self-help groups (SHGs) by giving them e-bikes and e-autos so they may work as professional riders.

“At least one thousand e-bikes and e-autos will be distributed to women from various self-help groups and having valid driving licenses to run the services and earn a livelihood,” officials said.

City-Wise Allocation

Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will get 400 e-bikes and e-autos each while Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati & Kurnool will get 200 vehicles jointly.

"The women will receive loans under the Mudra and self-employment schemes to purchase the vehicles," said officials.

Rapido Agreement

There would be no platform charges for the first three months. Post that, a Rs 1,000 monthly charge will apply.

Rapido will guarantee at least 300 bookings per month for each driver.

Officials believe this initiative will improve employment opportunities for women and enhance safety and accessibility for female passengers across major cities.

Read More

  1. Delhi's All-Women Pink Ambulance Service Comes To The Rescue Of Female Patients
  2. Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman driver of Coimbatore who quit job after row over Kanimozhi's bus trip

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WOMEN RIDERS TO HIT AP ROADS SOONALL WOMEN E BIKE FLEET IN ANDHRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.