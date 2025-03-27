All-Women Chain Snatcher Gang Busted In Odisha's Berhampur, Six Held

Berhampur: Berhampur police busted an inter-state all-women gang of chain snatchers by arresting six of its members including a Tamil Nadu native and their driver from Cuttack on Wednesday.

The gang was reportedly involved in robbing elderly women in crowded temples across Odisha. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said, a woman from Gajapati Nagar had filed a complaint with Baidyanathpur police that her golden ornaments were stolen at the Jagannath Temple in Courtpeta. During probe, police stumbled upon the call detail records of one of the accused Parvati Nayak and noted that she and her son P Raja communicated frequently with a driver. During the course of investigation, the police got the details of the gang.

"The women used to move from one temple to the other in an SUV whose driver and owner was identified as Bijay Jena of Bayalish Mauza in Cuttack," the SP said. He said the accused used to live in a rented house in Cuttack and were involved in several incidents of snatching in Puri, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Paradip, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhubaneswar and Bhanjanagar as well. The accused used to sell the ornaments in Cuttack and used to share their profits with Jena. The gang had been active for the last three years, the SP said.

The accused are Nagu Behera (40) and S Pushpa (50) of Cuttack, Basanti Rao (62) of Bhadrak, Meena Rao (43) of Balasore, H Pushpa (50) of Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, Sabita Sahu (32) of Bhadrak and Jena. Jewellery, four imitation chains, Rs 25,000 in cash and a vehicle were seized from them.

