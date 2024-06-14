ETV Bharat / state

All Systems Will Be Brought Onto Track: Naidu Tells Officials After Taking Charge As Andhra CM

By ANI

Published : Jun 14, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

The TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu became chief minister for the first time in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation, and he led the state until 2004 for nine straight years.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that he will have to take some decisions soon to bring all the systems back onto track alleging that all the departments in the State have become "defunct".
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (IANS Picture)

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh's newly sworn-in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that he will have to take some decisions soon to bring all the systems back onto track alleging that all the departments in the State have become "defunct".

Naidu thanked the India Service officers who extended greetings to him after he assumed charge at the State Secretariat. Naidu on Thursday told the IAS and IPS officers, "Perhaps some officers who had worked with me when I became the Chief Minister in 1995 for the first time must be here now. I assumed charge for the fourth time as the Chief Minister and I have never experienced such a worse situation in the State as I am witnessing now. IAS, IPS and IFS are highly respectable positions as the officers are appointed without any connection to a particular State."

Recalling that some officers present there had functioned exemplarily, Chandrababu Naidu asked them to re-examine themselves how they discharged their duties in the past five years. Chief Minister said that he never thought that such great injustice is possible in the administration as a result of which all the systems have completely faded and alleged that people have developed huge frustration with the administration and all this because of the atrocities in the rule.

"I am not talking about the injustice done to me and I never do that. What is paining me hard is the great injustice done to the state and I will have to take some decisions to bring the systems back onto the track," CM said and informed officials that he will soon talk to them again. A day after taking oath as Andhra chief minister for the fourth time on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday assumed the charge in the State Secretariat in Amaravati.

Naidu became chief minister first in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation and he led the state until 2004 for nine consecutive years. The TDP supremo returned as the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019.

