All-Party Resolution Backs 27% OBC Reservation: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing from September 23, an all-party meeting was hosted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday at his official residence, where a formal resolution to ensure the full 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has been unanimously adopted, marking a decisive shift in the state's legal and administrative posture.

Backed by all major parties, the resolution affirms that the remaining 13% of the quota, on top of the 14% already implemented, must be secured through a coordinated legal strategy and judicial affirmation, Yadav told reporters after the meeting. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party joined the ruling BJP in endorsing the quota.

"It was also decided that due to various judicial orders in the selection process, the remaining 13% candidates who have been deprived of the issuance of appointment orders will unite to ensure the issuance of their appointment letters, and all forums—including the legislature, judiciary, and executive—will work together to implement this," he wrote on X.

"All parties are unanimously democratic in ensuring 27% reservation to the Other Backward Classes," Yadav said after the meeting, framing the consensus as both a political and constitutional imperative. With multiple petitions pending before the Supreme Court, the issue remains sub judice.

"The Apex Court is scheduled to begin day-to-day hearings from September 23. In preparation, the state has called for a joint session of legal experts before September 10 to harmonise arguments and ensure that no eligible section within the OBC community is left out of the reservation framework," he told news agency IANS.

"We have reiterated this in the state Assembly earlier, and now we are united in our resolve to see it through," he said, adding that all advocates involved in the case will align their submissions to reflect the intent of the resolution.

The move is seen as a strategic effort to present a unified front in court to avoid fragmented representation that could weaken the state's case. As legal teams prepare to defend the quota, the resolution signals a rare moment of cross-party solidarity on a deeply contested issue — one that could reshape the contours of affirmative action in Madhya Pradesh's public institutions.

In 2019, the then Kamal Nath-led Congress government had decided to increase the OBC reservation to 27% from 14%. The government's argument behind it was that the OBC population in the state is about 48%. An ordinance to this purpose was brought in the assembly. However, the matter landed at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which stayed the government's decision in May 2020.

