All Pakistanis Identified In Maharashtra, Will Be Sent Back Soon: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said all Pakistanis residing in the state have been identified and will be sent back as soon as possible.

After the attack at Pahalgam in whcih 26 people were killed, six of whom were from Maharashtra, the government has ordered Pakistani citizens residing in India to leave the country. A campaign was launched in Maharashtra to identify Pakistani citizens and it was found that only a handful were living in the state with valid documents. It also came to fore that thousands of Pakistanis are residing in the state illegally.

Fadnavis said, "As the Home Minister, I appeal to people to not spread false information regarding Pakistani citizens. The media has reported that 107 citizens are missing. However, not a single Pakistani citizen is missing in the state. All Pakistani citizens have been found. Now not a single Pakistani citizen will remain in Maharashtra. Everyone will be sent back to Pakistan by Monday."

He said, India has cancelled the visas of many Pakistani citizens. "We are monitoring and investigating if any Pakistani is residing illegally in the state. Action will be taken against officials found delaying the process. We will ensure that not a single Pakistani citizen will remain in this country or Maharashtra. They must leave India immediately," said the Chief Minister.