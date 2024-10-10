ETV Bharat / state

All Over Telangana, Festival Of Flowers Celebrated

Bathukamma celebrations reflect Telangana's culture and traditions.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

All over Telangana, Festival Of Flowers Celebrated
Crowd gathered in Warangal and celebrated the Festival of Flowers (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bathukamma celebrations reflecting Telangana's culture and traditions were held grandly across the state. On the last day of Saddula Bathukamma, women and girls gathered together and celebrated by playing.

All the women piled the Bathukamma with several flowers with great devotion. The surroundings of Tank Bund in Hyderabad lit up with Bathukamma celebrations. People gathered at the Tank Bund in large numbers to take part in the celebrations.

Thousands of women across the state joyfully sang the 'Bathukamma Bathukamma Uyyalo' song. The Hanumakonda Padmakshi pond was thronged by women and children.

In other districts of the state like Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar, etc., Bathukamma celebrations ended on Thursday.

Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka participated in Bathukamma celebrations held at the Tank Bund here. Speaking on this occasion, she said that Telangana women all over the world are playing Bathukamma.

Bathukamma is described as the festival of life. She said that Bathukamma is a life and every flower included in it has life. It is explained that ponds are purified by Bathukamma flowers. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and the Deputy Mayor also participated in the ceremony along with the minister. At the end of the program laser show entertained the crowd.

Hyderabad: Bathukamma celebrations reflecting Telangana's culture and traditions were held grandly across the state. On the last day of Saddula Bathukamma, women and girls gathered together and celebrated by playing.

All the women piled the Bathukamma with several flowers with great devotion. The surroundings of Tank Bund in Hyderabad lit up with Bathukamma celebrations. People gathered at the Tank Bund in large numbers to take part in the celebrations.

Thousands of women across the state joyfully sang the 'Bathukamma Bathukamma Uyyalo' song. The Hanumakonda Padmakshi pond was thronged by women and children.

In other districts of the state like Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar, etc., Bathukamma celebrations ended on Thursday.

Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka participated in Bathukamma celebrations held at the Tank Bund here. Speaking on this occasion, she said that Telangana women all over the world are playing Bathukamma.

Bathukamma is described as the festival of life. She said that Bathukamma is a life and every flower included in it has life. It is explained that ponds are purified by Bathukamma flowers. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and the Deputy Mayor also participated in the ceremony along with the minister. At the end of the program laser show entertained the crowd.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BATHUKAMMATANK BUNDTELANGANA CULTURE AND TRADITIONSSEETHAKKAFESTIVAL OF FLOWERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.