All over Telangana, Festival Of Flowers Celebrated

Hyderabad: Bathukamma celebrations reflecting Telangana's culture and traditions were held grandly across the state. On the last day of Saddula Bathukamma, women and girls gathered together and celebrated by playing.

All the women piled the Bathukamma with several flowers with great devotion. The surroundings of Tank Bund in Hyderabad lit up with Bathukamma celebrations. People gathered at the Tank Bund in large numbers to take part in the celebrations.

Thousands of women across the state joyfully sang the 'Bathukamma Bathukamma Uyyalo' song. The Hanumakonda Padmakshi pond was thronged by women and children.

In other districts of the state like Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar, etc., Bathukamma celebrations ended on Thursday.

Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka participated in Bathukamma celebrations held at the Tank Bund here. Speaking on this occasion, she said that Telangana women all over the world are playing Bathukamma.

Bathukamma is described as the festival of life. She said that Bathukamma is a life and every flower included in it has life. It is explained that ponds are purified by Bathukamma flowers. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and the Deputy Mayor also participated in the ceremony along with the minister. At the end of the program laser show entertained the crowd.