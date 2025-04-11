From Medics To Middlemen: Naxal Sympathizers Under Police Radar In Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Police have intensified the surveillance of people who are suspected of being the helping hands of Naxalites in the state. Those on the radar include underground workers and suppliers as well as doctors who treat the ultras.

Police claimed that except for one or two areas of Jharkhand, the dominance of the Naxalite organisation CPI Maoist has ended from almost the entire state.

“Naxalites have been driven out from their hotbeds like Budha Pahad, Parasnath and Bulbul Jungle. However, Naxalism is still flourishing in places like Kolhan and Jhumra, which are also not safe for them,” they said.

DGP Anurag Gupta said that no helper of Naxalites will be spared, as a strict campaign is being run to target them.

“Naxalites are often facing the security forces, in which they have to suffer heavy losses. But now, we are speeding up our campaign and identifying all those Naxalite supporters, due to whom they are still staying in the forests,” he said.

Gupta said that the ‘Know Your Enemy’ campaign has also been started to wipe out Naxalites. “Under this, all kinds of information related to Naxalites are being collected. For example, where do they eat, who gives them food, and which doctor treats them when they are injured or sick?” he said.

“Photographs of every small Naxal cadre and leader are also being collected. Our intention is clear: every soldier of our force should recognise the Naxalites well so that there is no obstacle in the encounter or their arrest,” Gupta said.

The DGP said that the police were working with full planning to eliminate the remaining Naxalites in Jharkhand. “We are making more camps in the forests to help our soldiers watch every area in the forest. We also run our campaigns based on accurate information, i.e., intelligence. For this, accurate area domination has also been done,” Gupta explained.

Security forces have almost stopped the ration supply of Naxalites in the Kolhan region. During the campaign, security forces have seized the arms and ammunition of Naxalites and their clothes, uniforms and grains. “This action is proving to be very heavy on Naxalites. Special surveillance is being done on some villages and areas of the Chaibasa region so that Naxalites do not get any kind of help,” Gupta said.

These surveillance areas include border areas of Kuida, Chhota Kuida, Maradiri, Meralgada, Hathiburu, Tilaybeda Boypaisang, Katamba, Bayahatu, Boroy, Lemsadih village under Goilkera police station and border areas of Husipi, Rajabasa, Tumbahaka, Regada, Patatorb, Goburu and Luiya village under Tonto police station.

At present, Jharkhand Police are completely focused on Kolhan to eliminate Naxals, as the top leadership of CPI Maoists is taking refuge in the forests there.

According to police, top Naxal leaders Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu, Anal, Asim Mandal, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria, and Ashwin are roaming in the Saranda and Kolhan areas with their squad members for destructive activities. Operation Dump Clean has also been started by targeting this squad.