'People Losing Faith...': Karra Jabs Omar On Business Rules, Statehood As Congress Turns Against Ally NC In Jammu Kashmir

File photo of Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the swearing-in ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir government in Srinagar on Oct. 16 2024 . ( ANI )

Srinagar: They contested as allies but Congress and the National Conference now seem poles apart after the swearing-in of Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory in October last year.

While the present J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra obliquely censures the UT government for being unable to address issues of people, its former president Vikar Rasool calls it the "most failed government" in Jammu and Kashmir's history.

Though Karra has been guarded in his criticism of the NC-led government by pitching for restoration of statehood, critics say the Congress leader is directing the arrow at the centre but hitting the spire of the Omar Abdullah-led government.

Referring to the absence of business rules and delay in statehood restoration, Karra in his recent statement at the PCC office in Srinagar said cynicism has crept in among the people and they are losing trust in democratically elected government. "As an alliance partner of NC, I will request it to play a proactive role in addressing grievances and run local administration effectively," he said.

Karra said that the absence of business rules has created confusion among officers about whether they are accountable to the elected government or the L-G administration. "In this milieu of confusion, people are the casualty as they are losing faith in the democratic system. People hoped their vote would help them in redressal of their grievances but nothing is happening, and people feel their vote was a waste," he said.

Vikar Rasool, the former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, and Congress Working Committee member, called the Omar-led government the “most failed government in Jammu and Kashmir's history”.

When the elected government completed its 100 days, Vikar launched a scathing attack on the chief minister and his cabinet. “People of Jammu and Kashmir gave a strong mandate to NC and expected their issues will be resolved. Instead, people are unhappy, facing mounting issues; the electricity situation is not improving; there is no relief to them from increasing power bills; daily-wagers are not getting any signs of regularization,” he said, adding that except for changing academic session, the Omar government has been unable to do anything.

“Omar Abdullah knew that without statehood he wouldn't be able to change his peon. When he knew it, why did he contest and become a CM of a UT? NC is now blaming the dual control saying the Lieutenant Governor is hampering their work. In this fight of accusations, people are suffering,” he said.

When contacted by ETV Bharat for his comment on his scathing attack, Vikar refused to talk. Although the leaders of the National Conference and Congress downplay any discord between the two, political analysts argue that this alliance is "non-existent" on the political ground.