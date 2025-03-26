All Industrialists Have Their Eyes On Bihar's Water Resources, Claims Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar

Darbhanga: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar sparked a heated debate in Bihar, alleging that the construction of big roads in the state is not just about improving infrastructure, but about exploiting its valuable water resources.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Kanhaiya Kumar claimed that industrialists have set their sights on Bihar's water resources, and the new roads are merely a means to facilitate their extraction.

"Why are big roads being constructed in Bihar now? It is because Bihar has water resources. In future, water will be more expensive than petrol. All the industrialists have their eyes on Bihar's water resources. These roads are being made to loot and take away Bihar's resources," the Congress leader said.

As the state's Water Resources Department notes, Bihar has significant water resources, including rivers, groundwater, and wetlands. Kumar's allegations have sparked fears that the state's water resources may be exploited for private gain, rather than being managed for the benefit of local communities, with water scarcity becoming an increasingly pressing issue globally.

Kumar's statement comes in the backdrop of the Amas-Darbhanga Expressway being constructed under the ambitious Bharatmala project of the central government. This expressway will be a total of 189 km long and will start from Amas in Gaya district and go up to Nawada village in Darbhanga.

Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme was launched by the Government of India to bridge the gap in infrastructural development and improve the effectiveness of road traffic movement throughout India. The scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways of India and aims to develop 24800 km of roads, to be constructed in a phased manner.

Bihar is a significant beneficiary of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, with several projects underway to improve road infrastructure and connectivity.

The plan envisages the construction of 83,677 km (51,994 mi) of roads, including 34,800 km (21,600 mi) of additional highways and roads across the country, apart from an existing plan of building 48,877 km (30,371 mi) of new highways by the National Highway Authority of India. Bharatmala has synergy with Sagarmala.

Sagarmala focuses on port-led development and coastal connectivity, while Bharatmala emphasizes road network development, including highways and economic corridors. Meanwhile, a petition was filed against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a Bihar court seeking action against him over allegedly "disrespecting" the national anthem at a public event in Patna.

Amit Kumar, the Advocate of the petitioner, spoke to ANI after the Court ordered a notice to Nitish Kumar for disrespecting the National Anthem.

"On 20 March, at an event in Patna's Patliputra Stadium, the National Anthem was being played, during which CM Nitish Kumar's body language was condemnable and punishable. Neither did he stand up for the National Anthem himself, nor was he allowing the other officials to respect it," said the Advocate.

"We have been taught to respect the national anthem since we are kids, that when the anthem is being played we should not fidget, make movements or indulge in any activities, adhering to the norms. This is disrespectful to the national anthem and the nation. The complainant is Vikas Paswan, who has filed the case. It is very shameful that a person appointed as the Chief Minister of the state disrespects the anthem," the Advocate added.