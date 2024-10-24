ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc Candidates To Contest UP By-Polls On 'Cycle' Symbol

Akhilesh Yadav announced that INDIA bloc candidates would contest all nine by-polls on the Samajwadi Party's 'cycle' symbol, aiming for a united victory.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav announced on Wednesday that candidates from the INDIA bloc will contest all nine seats in the upcoming by-polls, using the party's election symbol, the 'cycle'. Yadav emphasised that the alliance strategy is driven by a commitment to victory rather than traditional seat-sharing formulas.

In a post on X, he stated, "Congress and Samajwadi party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. The INDIA bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election." He expressed confidence that the collective effort and support would energise party workers across all nine assembly seats.

Yadav highlighted that the upcoming elections would focus on safeguarding the Constitution, promoting peace, and upholding the rights of marginalised communities, including the 'Pichchde' (backward class). Dalits, and minorities.

The by-polls are scheduled for November 13 and will take place in nine constituencies: Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Eight of these seats became vacant when their MLAs were elected as MPs in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Sishamau seat is up for grabs due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki.

Initially, the Congress sought five of ten assembly seats, but after discussions, it was agreed that the party would contest two seats: Ghaziabad and Khair, with the remaining seats going to the SP.

The Election Commission has set October 25 as the last date for filing nominations, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

TAGGED:

UP BYPOLLSINDIA BLOC SAMAJHWADI PARTY UP POLLAKHILESH YADADINDIA BLOC CONTEST UP BYPOLL SP

