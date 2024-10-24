ETV Bharat / state

INDIA Bloc Candidates To Contest UP By-Polls On 'Cycle' Symbol

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav announced on Wednesday that candidates from the INDIA bloc will contest all nine seats in the upcoming by-polls, using the party's election symbol, the 'cycle'. Yadav emphasised that the alliance strategy is driven by a commitment to victory rather than traditional seat-sharing formulas.

In a post on X, he stated, "Congress and Samajwadi party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. The INDIA bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election." He expressed confidence that the collective effort and support would energise party workers across all nine assembly seats.

Yadav highlighted that the upcoming elections would focus on safeguarding the Constitution, promoting peace, and upholding the rights of marginalised communities, including the 'Pichchde' (backward class). Dalits, and minorities.