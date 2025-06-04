Jyoti Malhotra In Every House In Punjab: MS Bitta

Jodhpur: President of All India Anti Terrorist Front Maninderjeet Singh Bitta on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that every house in Punjab has a Jyoti Malhotra who passes on vital information on the nation to Pakistan.

Bitta said India has settled the score by targeting vital terror and military installations in Pakistan with Operation Sindoor but it is also a fact that there are scores of people spying for Pakistan in Punjab. "Information is sent to Pakistan every moment. While India was preparing for the war, farmers were protesting in Punjab. Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had declared that he will not let Indian tanks move through Punjab," he said, while addressing media persons the Circuit House here.

Bitta said the social media scenario in Punjab is not the same as the rest of the country. He alleged that the last rites of Khalistanis who die in Pakistan are performed in Punjab and their relatives even make videos.

Bitta said there are scores of people like Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested for spying for Pakistan, in Punjab. "Such people benefit the enemies of the country including Pakistan"," he said.

Bitta said the only solution to the problem in Punjab is for the Sikh community to come out on the streets, oppose Pannu and recall the martyrdom of their Gurus. He said Punjab is in the grip of narco terrorism. "Families of youth who have fallen prey to drugs are unable to get them treated. The situation is dire. Governments are silent," he rued.