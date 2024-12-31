All Hotels Booked As Tourists Throng To Celebrate New Year In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A huge crowd of tourists have started thronging Uttarakhand since Christmas and hotel bookings have recorded an upsurge with over 90 per cent rooms in almost all major hotels across the state being booked till New Year.

Most of the tourist spots in Garhwal Mandal are overcrowded with New Year revellers with tourists opting for camps, resorts and homestays along with hotel.

Many people are coming to celebrate New Year eve in Dehradun today and taxis service has been arranged outside the restaurants for those who do not have vehicles with them. Police have instructed all restaurant and bar operators to make such arrangements for their visitors.

The influx of tourists has been continuing for the last two to three days. Most hotels are fully booked on December 31 and January 1, 2025. Dehradun, is one of the most preferred cities for celebrating New Year eve and the restaurants, bars and pubs are already witnessing a huge crowd.

Many people get drunk and are not in a position to drive after the late-night celebrations. So, police have directed all restaurant and bar operators to provide taxis to such people. Also, many people who reach the restaurants using public transport can also avail these taxis, police said.

SSP Ajay Singh said the operators of restaurants, bars and pubs were directed to make necessary arrangements to escort the tourists coming to celebrate New Year to their hotels. Most operators have made arrangements to ensure that tourists do not face any trouble returning to their hotels after partying, Singh added.