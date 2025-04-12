No Candidate Clears Uttarakhand Higher Judicial Service Exam

Nainital: No candidate could clear the direct recruitment examination for three posts of Higher Judicial Service conducted on February 11 and 12 the results of which were declared by the Uttarakhand High Court.

The results, declared recently, have revealed a complete washout, raising serious questions about the talent pool for the state's higher judiciary. The posts were to be filled by direct recruitment from advocates. While 64 candidates were declared successful for the written examination, only 42 appeared in the examination. However, no candidate could clear the examination with some even scoring 0 marks. The Higher Judicial Service exam is of 600 marks and consists of four papers. Eligibility for the exam, conducted in either Hindi or English, required advocates from the bar to be under 35 years of age and possess a minimum of seven years of experience in legal practice. The minimum qualifying marks for the main examination were set at 50 percent for the general category and 45 percent for reserved categories.

All kinds of law-related questions are asked in the exam. Through direct recruitment in Higher Judicial Service (HJS), candidates are appointed to the post of Additional District Judge or Additional Sessions Judge. The post requires a minimum of seven years of legal practice or experience. This exam is conducted by the State High Courts or the State Public Service Commission. Now applications have been sought again for this exam.