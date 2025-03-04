All Anti-Pollution Curbs Lifted As Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Improves

New Delhi: With Delhi-NCR witnessing a steady improvement in air quality, all stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been finally lifted after 139 days. The move is significant in ending the restrictions on transport, construction and other activities in the national capital.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the air quality in Delhi-NCR now remains in the 'moderate' category so Stage I of the GRAP has been revoked. Under GRAP I, measures including machine cleaning of roads and sprinkling of water were mandatory. In the last few months, citizens were inconvenienced due to the frequent reviews and changes in pollution control measures as transport, construction and education sector were impacted due to the air quality level fluctuations.

Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 156 on Monday, which was 125 on Sunday and 126 on Saturday. Stage I of GRAP is imposed when the AQI goes above 200. CAQM stated, "Due to favourable meteorological conditions, such as high ventilation coefficient and better atmospheric mixing height, air quality has improved."

Environmentalist Dr. Jitendra Nagar believes that this improvement can only be temporary and permanent measures need to be worked on to maintain clean air for a long time. To control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, it is not enough to rely only on emergency plans, but permanent policies and strict rules are needed, he said.

Last Monday, CAQM had lifted the restrictions imposed under Stage II, which ended the restrictions related to entry of inter-state buses, use of diesel generators and parking fees.

Under Supreme Court's direction, this time Stage III was imposed when the AQI was 350 and Stage IV when it rose to 400.