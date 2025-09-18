ETV Bharat / state

All 26 Evacuated Safely As Fire Guts Luxury Bus Near Vellore; Toll Plaza Workers Rescue Passengers

Fire broke out in a private bus on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Pallikonda in Vellore district ( ETV Bharat )

Vellore: A major fire broke out in a private luxury bus carrying 26 passengers on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Pallikonda in Vellore district, Tamil Nadu during the early hours of Thursday. Thanks to quick action from passengers and toll plaza workers, all occupants were evacuated safely, but the bus was completely gutted, leading to a prolonged traffic jam on the busy highway.

The incident occurred as the private bus was traveling from Chennai to Bengaluru.

According to the eyewitnesses, smoke was suddenly spotted coming from the vehicle as it passed through Agaramcherry, near Pallikonda. The driver, noticing the danger, promptly brought the bus to a halt near a toll gate and attempted to douse the emerging flames, but his efforts proved unsuccessful as the fire quickly intensified.

The Pallikonda police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze. Preliminary inquiries are focusing on possibilities such as electrical or oil leaks.

Officials have also stated they are reviewing the safety features of electric vehicles and luxury buses.