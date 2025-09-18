All 26 Evacuated Safely As Fire Guts Luxury Bus Near Vellore; Toll Plaza Workers Rescue Passengers
Published : September 18, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST
Vellore: A major fire broke out in a private luxury bus carrying 26 passengers on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Pallikonda in Vellore district, Tamil Nadu during the early hours of Thursday. Thanks to quick action from passengers and toll plaza workers, all occupants were evacuated safely, but the bus was completely gutted, leading to a prolonged traffic jam on the busy highway.
The incident occurred as the private bus was traveling from Chennai to Bengaluru.
According to the eyewitnesses, smoke was suddenly spotted coming from the vehicle as it passed through Agaramcherry, near Pallikonda. The driver, noticing the danger, promptly brought the bus to a halt near a toll gate and attempted to douse the emerging flames, but his efforts proved unsuccessful as the fire quickly intensified.
The Pallikonda police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze. Preliminary inquiries are focusing on possibilities such as electrical or oil leaks.
Officials have also stated they are reviewing the safety features of electric vehicles and luxury buses.
Pallikonda police inspector stated: “The cause of the fire accident has not yet been confirmed. Investigations are underway from various angles, and we are also reviewing safety features in luxury buses. It is a great relief that all the passengers escaped unhurt. The cause of this accident will be found soon."
Passengers explained that one person broke open the emergency window and managed to escape from the bus first.
Reacting to the situation, four workers from the nearby toll plaza immediately rushed to the spot. They smashed several other windows, helping all the passengers get out safely. The rescue took place just as the fire steadily spread throughout the bus, leaving no time for delay.
With the entire bus engulfed in flames, fire and rescue teams from Gudiyatham reached the site and fought the blaze for over half an hour. Despite their efforts, the bus could not be saved and was reduced to ashes. The fire also brought traffic to a standstill on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway for more than an hour. The authorities quickly arranged alternative transport, ensuring all passengers continued their journeys without harm.
