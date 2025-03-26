All 14 Congress MLAs Suspended From Odisha Assembly, Sec 163 Imposed After Party Workers Clash With Police

Bhubaneswar: A day after taking action against 12 Congress MLAs for disorderly conduct, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Wednesday suspended party's senior legislators Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Ramesh Jena from the House for seven days for 'unruly behaviour' and allegedly disrupting proceedings. With this, all 14 Congress MLAs in Odisha have now been placed under suspension.

The action was initiated as despite repeated warnings from the Speaker, both legislators continued to disrupt House proceedings by beating gongs.

Earlier in the day, the suspended Congress MLAs staged a protest march from Master Canteen Square towards the Assembly, beating gongs and playing other musical instruments as a mark of dissent. However, a scuffle broke out when they were stopped by security forces at the main gate of the Assembly. After being denied entry, the suspended MLAs, along with other party leaders and workers, staged a sit-in outside the Assembly premises.

The protesting Congress leaders alleged that the suspension order is an attempt to suppress the voice of the Opposition in the Assembly, which has been witnessing pandemonium since March 7.

Allegedly, the Congress MLAs were beaten up while being forcibly evicted from the Assembly premises around 2 AM. They then spent the whole night on the streets near the party office.

Meanwhile, two Congress MLAs Tara Bahinipati and Ramesh Jena, who did not face the heat, continued to disrupt proceedings by beating gongs near the Speaker's podium, demanding formation of a house committee to investigate crimes against women and girl children. Following which, the Speaker suspended them for seven days.

Outside the Assembly premises, 12 suspended Congress MLAs, party MP Saptagiri Ulaka, and scores of party workers protested by beating gongs, After a heated scuffle, MP Ulaka, Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta and others were picked up by police from the Assembly gate.

"Our MLAs had been demanding answers from the chief minister (Mohan Majhi) on rising atrocities against women in the state. The MLAs were suspended from the Assembly only because they raised this issue. This is murder of democracy. We will fight strongly. The CM will have to answer this," said Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu to media.

Meanwhile, heavy security forces have been deployed in and around the Assembly to prevent further escalation of the situation as Congress has vowed to intensify its protest against the state government in the coming days. Police also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, near the Odisha Assembly premises.