Alipur factory fire: Atishi seeks report from DM

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday directed the district administration to ascertain the cause of fire, which broke out in a factory in Alipur. A major fire broke out in an oil godown in outer Delhi's Budhpur Alipur area on Monday morning, officials said.

There were no casualties as the people who were inside the building were able to get out in time. It is suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit, they said. "I have spoken to the District Magistrate on this fire incident in a factory in Alipur and have instructed him to find out the reasons for this incident. The fire department team is doing its work diligently," Atishi said in a post on X.

The minister said she has also instructed the district administration to conduct a survey of all the buildings functioning as factories in the area "so that any deficiency anywhere does not become a cause of any major accident in future". Atishi's cabinet colleague Kailash Gahlot said the situation is under control now.

"Residents are advised to stay away from the incident site. Situation is being monitored closely," he wrote on X. Thick black smoke billowed from the godown due to the burning oil. Several videos of the fire are also circulating on social media.