Alipore Zoo To Open Historic Library To Public, Digitises 1,400 Rare Books

Kolkata: In a landmark move, Alipore Zoo is set to open its historic library to the public for the first time in 150 years. Established alongside the zoo in 1875, this library has remained accessible only to officials. Now, as part of an ongoing project, thousands of rare books and documents are being digitised, paving the way for public access later this year.

The initiative involves converting over 1,400 rare books, including handwritten letters by the zoo’s first superintendent, into digital copies. These will be made available both at the physical library and on the zoo’s website. The West Bengal Forest Department and the zoo administration have already begun the process. State Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda confirmed the development to ETV Bharat.

A Treasure Trove of Knowledge

Alipore Zoological Gardens, located in South Kolkata, is India’s oldest zoo, contributing significantly to wildlife conservation and education. It has previously housed both native and exotic species, including tigers, lions, elephants, giraffes, and chimps. With the library’s opening to the public, visitors will have access to a wealth of information about animal care, breeding, and conservation.

Named after Sir Jotindramohan Tagore, K.C.I.E., a key patron of the zoo, the library was founded in 1898 through his generous donations. His objective was to establish a collection of vital medical texts on animal care. Another patron, Sir John Edgar, donated bookshelves to house the collection. The library presently houses a significant archive, which includes historical documents from the West Bengal Forest Department and the zoo administration.