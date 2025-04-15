Alimony Dispute: Maharashtra Man 'Resorts To Black Magic To Torture Wife Physically And Sexually'

Pimpri Chinchwad: As shocking and disturbing as it may sound, a 36-year-old woman from Vishal Nagar area here in Maharashtra's Pune has accused her estranged husband of sexually assaulting her and resorting to physical torture by inserting lemon slices mixed with turmeric and saffron into her private parts.

The matter came to the fore after the victim lodged a complaint with the Sangavi police, in which she has mentioned about the 'bizarre physical torture inflicted by her husband to take revenge after she filed an alimony claim in the court'.

"He used a sickle to threaten me and then inserted lemon slices mixed with turmeric and saffron into my private parts, claiming it was a black magic ritual to make me go mad," the woman alleged.

As per reports, the couple had got married in 2004, has two children, but they have been living separately since 2023 after frequent disputes in the marital life. The woman alleged that her husband was suspicious of her character and often abused her, which, she said, was the main reason of constant arguments between them.

She stated, "Due to frequent quarrels, in 2023, I took both the children with me and went to Balewadi, while my husband shifted to another place." However, when recently the woman went to her husband's house to collect children's notebooks and other items which were left at the house, she was allegedly forced to engage in sexual act against her will.

As per the complaint, the accused, under the influence of alcohol, verbally abused her, accused her of ignoring his questions, and then allegedly pulled out a sickle, placed it on her neck, and sexually assaulted her as she continued to beg for mercy.

What unfolded next was even more shocking. The husband allegedly squeezed lemon slices soaked in turmeric and saffron into the woman's private parts and claimed that he has performed a spell on her. He allegedly warned her, and said, "You will go mad now," and threatened her that he would kill her if she tells this to anyone.

Completely traumatised, the woman returned home but then mustered courage and informed everything to her mother and aunt. The family members then contacted Ambedkarite activist Deepak Kamble, who helped them file a complaint at the Sangavi police station.

"A case was registered on the basis of a complaint. A female officer is currently investigating the case. However, as the offences are punishable with less than seven years, we cannot immediately arrest the accused, but appropriate action has been taken. Further investigation is underway," informed senior police inspector Mahesh Bansode.