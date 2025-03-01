AMU Student Leader 'Manhandled', Removed From Event Featuring MP Chandrashekhar Azad

Aligarh: A student leader was allegedly removed from a gathering at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Friday after attempting to question Chandrashekhar Azad, the Member of Parliament from Nagina. The incident, which involved pushing and shoving, has sparked political controversy, given the student’s affiliation with the Samajwadi Party’s student wing.

Azad was invited to AMU by the university’s Teachers’ Association for an event at the Staff Club. He was scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m., but his convoy was allegedly attacked near Mathura, delaying his arrival until 7:30 pm as per sources. Professor Khalid, President of the Teachers’ Association, and Professor Ubaid Siddiqui, Secretary, conducted a greeting address to the gathering of students and educators.

It is learnt that Inzamam-ul-Haq, a student leader and research scholar, endeavoured to pose a query to Azad during the session. However, his intervention was resisted by the students and attendees, resulting in heated arguments. The situation escalated as Inzamam was physically removed from the hall. Seeing the commotion, several teachers and students left the venue.

Scuffle during AMU event (ETV Bharat)

Outside the hall, Azad’s supporters reportedly prevented Inzamam from speaking to journalists and allegedly manhandled members of the press. Despite this, the student leader raised his question again, showing an old video of Azad. However, he was interrupted again.

Inzamam has complained to the university’s proctor office regarding the incident. Meanwhile, responding to the controversy, Azad stated, “I don’t know what statement the student leader was referring to. I did not hear his question, and in this era of AI, I don’t know what is being asked or what will be broadcasted.”