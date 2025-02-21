ETV Bharat / state

Aligarh Muslim University Student Found Dead Outside Mumtaz Hostel

The deceased, Mohammad Shakir, was a post-graduation student in the theology department at Aligarh Muslim University.

Aligarh Muslim University Student Found Dead Outside Mumtaz Hostel
Aligarh Muslim University Student Found Dead Outside Mumtaz Hostel (ETV Bharat)
Aligarh: A post-graduation student's body was found outside the Mumtaz Hostel room located in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University, police said on Friday.

Soon after receiving the information, University Proctor Mohammad Wasim Ali and other people of the administration reached the spot. A team of Aligarh Police was further pressed into service.

The University Proctor said that on Friday at around 9:30 am the incident came to their notice. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, and son of Zahid Ali.

Aligarh Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Kumar Pandey said that in the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that student Shakir has died by suicide. He further said that the body has been sent for postmortem, and further action will be taken based on the report.

AMU student leader Inzamam-ul-Haq said that only after the postmortem report will it be known whether it was a suicide or someone had murdered him.

According to police officials, the theology student used to live in the Mumtaz Hostel of Aftab Hall, and the repair work was going on in the hostel inside the university. The incident came to some of the labourers' notice, and then they further informed it to the other students, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

