ETV Bharat / state

Aligarh Man Reports Wife Missing, Spots Her At Taj Mahal With Another Man

A video shared on WhatsApp revealed that the wife eloped with an unidentified man after his husband reported her missing since April 15.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 20, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST

1 Min Read

Aligarh: A 40-year-old man who reported his wife missing discovered that she had eloped after spotting her with another man at the Taj Mahal in a video shared on WhatsApp. Shakir had filed a police complaint, reporting that his wife Anjum had been missing since April 15. Rorawar SHO Shiv Shankar Gupta confirmed that Shakir filed the missing report on April 18, alleging that his wife had disappeared mysteriously.

"Shakir had been away for a family wedding and, upon his return on April 15, found his house locked and his wife and four children gone," he said, quoting the complaint. "Neighbours informed him that his wife had taken all their valuables and left before anyone could intervene," he added. After searching for her for a few days, Shakir contacted the police.

Later, his relative spotted Anjum in a video she had shared on WhatsApp. In the video, she was seen at the Taj Mahal with an unidentified man. Shakir recognised the man from the commercial area where he worked. "It appears Anjum and the man developed a relationship and decided to elope during Shakir's absence," Gupta said. The district police alerted their counterparts in Agra and are searching for the couple. (With PTI Inputs)

Aligarh: A 40-year-old man who reported his wife missing discovered that she had eloped after spotting her with another man at the Taj Mahal in a video shared on WhatsApp. Shakir had filed a police complaint, reporting that his wife Anjum had been missing since April 15. Rorawar SHO Shiv Shankar Gupta confirmed that Shakir filed the missing report on April 18, alleging that his wife had disappeared mysteriously.

"Shakir had been away for a family wedding and, upon his return on April 15, found his house locked and his wife and four children gone," he said, quoting the complaint. "Neighbours informed him that his wife had taken all their valuables and left before anyone could intervene," he added. After searching for her for a few days, Shakir contacted the police.

Later, his relative spotted Anjum in a video she had shared on WhatsApp. In the video, she was seen at the Taj Mahal with an unidentified man. Shakir recognised the man from the commercial area where he worked. "It appears Anjum and the man developed a relationship and decided to elope during Shakir's absence," Gupta said. The district police alerted their counterparts in Agra and are searching for the couple. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALIGARHWIFE ELOPED WITH UNIDENTIFIED MANMISSING WIFE SPOTTED AT TAJ MAHAL

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.