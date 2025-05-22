ETV Bharat / state

Aligarh Faces Diabetes Crisis: Study Reveals 16 lakh Affected

Aligarh: A recent eye-opening study by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, has revealed a staggering diabetes prevalence in Aligarh district, with about 16 lakh out of the 45 lakh residents suffering from the disease.

The eight-month research study, encompassing 400 urban and rural participants aged 18 to 60, indicated that 70 percent of city residents and 30 percent of villagers are diabetic.

The research, initiated in September 2024 by Professor Hamid Ashraf and his team, found that every third person in the district is grappling with diabetes. Among the affected people, 14 percent have diabetes, and 13 percent are in the pre-diabetic stage, the study found.

City residents showed a higher prevalence compared to their rural counterparts. Professor Ashraf said that the study involved individuals from eight villages, including Rathgaon and Jawan, and various city localities like Upar Kot and Sir Syed Nagar.