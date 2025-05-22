Aligarh Faces Diabetes Crisis: Study Reveals 16 lakh Affected

Aligarh: A recent eye-opening study by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, has revealed a staggering diabetes prevalence in Aligarh district, with about 16 lakh out of the 45 lakh residents suffering from the disease.
The eight-month research study, encompassing 400 urban and rural participants aged 18 to 60, indicated that 70 percent of city residents and 30 percent of villagers are diabetic.
The research, initiated in September 2024 by Professor Hamid Ashraf and his team, found that every third person in the district is grappling with diabetes. Among the affected people, 14 percent have diabetes, and 13 percent are in the pre-diabetic stage, the study found.
City residents showed a higher prevalence compared to their rural counterparts. Professor Ashraf said that the study involved individuals from eight villages, including Rathgaon and Jawan, and various city localities like Upar Kot and Sir Syed Nagar.
Data for the report was compiled following a series of tests conducted over eight months, including Fasting Plasma Glucose, Random Plasma Glucose, HbA1c, Oral Glucose Tolerance, and Blood Sugar tests.
Experts warn that prolonged elevated blood sugar levels in diabetes can lead to frequent urination, increased thirst and hunger, and severe complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, foot ulcers, and eye damage. The importance of proper diet is emphasised for managing blood sugar levels, with recommended ranges provided for fasting and post-meal glucose levels to differentiate between normal, pre-diabetic, and diabetic states.
A fasting blood sugar level of 70-99 mg/dL is normal. A level of 100 to 125 mg/dL indicates pre-diabetes. Doctors consider a level of 126 mg/dL or higher as diabetic. Two hours after eating, a normal blood sugar level is less than 140 mg/dL. A level of 140-199 mg/dL indicates pre-diabetes, while doctors consider 200 mg/dL or higher as diabetic.