Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Shoot Last Leg Of YRF Spy Thriller 'Alpha' In Kashmir's Enchanting Landscapes; Check Unseen Photos

Srinagar: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh have returned to Kashmir for the final leg of shooting for their upcoming spy thriller 'Alpha', that forms part of the celebrated YRF Spy Universe. With key sequences filmed in the picturesque valleys of Sonamarg and Pahalgam, the project is nearing completion, setting the stage for an exciting Christmas (December 25) release.

Khawar Jamsheed, a line producer based in Srinagar, shared exclusive details about the shoot, revealing that the "alpha girls" landed in Kashmir on October 15. "The team has been busy capturing action-packed scenes in Sonamarg, and today, they are shooting in the scenic Pahalgam,” Jamsheed said.

According to him, the crew was particularly excited about these locations, which provided stunning natural backdrops for the movie's dynamic action sequences. “The beauty of these areas added an extra layer of grandeur to the film,” he noted.

Jamsheed also mentioned that the shooting schedule is tight. If they wrap filming today, the cast and crew will head back to Mumbai on Sunday, October 20. If not, their departure is set for Monday, October 21. "The excitement in the air is palpable, with both stars and the production team expressing their appreciation for the enchanting landscapes of Kashmir," Jamsheed said.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha promises to bring a fresh take on the espionage genre, with high-stakes drama and edge-of-your-seat action. Abbas Hierapurwala, who penned the screenplay, has crafted a gripping narrative that is expected to captivate audiences. The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as lead characters navigating a web of international intrigue.

Veteran actor Bobby Deol plays the antagonist with complex motivations, while Anil Kapoor stars as the head of India's intelligence agency, R&AW, bringing both gravitas and experience to the role. Kapoor's performance is already being hyped as one of the film's standout elements, adding depth to the spy thriller's tense storyline.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 25, just in time for the Christmas season. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, with expectations sky-high thanks to the ensemble cast and the massive success of previous films in the YRF Spy Universe.

On October 18, Alia Bhatt checked-out from a luxurious hotel in Sonamarg, where she was earlier warmly welcomed by staff and locals alike. Known for her down-to-earth charm, Alia kept things simple yet elegant. The hotel shared several photos on their official Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of the actress during her stay.

In the images, Alia sported a white cardigan, navy blue trousers, and a cozy white scarf wrapped around her neck to ward off the crisp autumn air. She kept her look natural, with minimal makeup and her hair tied up in a neat bun, holding a stylish handbag in one arm. The hotel's Instagram post expressed admiration for Alia, captioning the images: “It was a pleasure hosting you, Alia Bhatt! Your presence added an extra sparkle to the beauty of Kashmir. We look forward to your next visit.”

The photos also show a moment of cultural exchange as a hotel staff member presented Alia with a traditional Kashmiri samovar—a beautifully crafted brass tea pot—symbolizing the region's warm hospitality. Fans were quick to comment on the post, praising Alia's graceful style and her appreciation for Kashmiri culture.

Meanwhile, Alia too is treating her fans to some stunning glimpses from her time in Kashmir. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to share two dreamy photos from the picturesque valley, giving a sneak peek into her off-duty moments during the shoot for her upcoming film Alpha.

In the shots, Alia can be seen basking in the sun, and fully embracing the serenity of the region. Dressed in a cozy cardigan and a woollen cap, the Jigra star kept things casual with a no-makeup look as she posed effortlessly on the balcony of her room.

Her caption was simple yet impactful: “Place mark Kashmir,” followed by the hashtag Alpha, which had fans buzzing about the film's ongoing shoot.

Even Alia's mom, Soni Razdan, couldn't resist commenting on the post, dropping three heart emojis and writing, “beauty”.

Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh, Alia's co-star in Alpha, also joined in on the Instagram action. She posted a serene Insta story, showcasing the stunning meadows of Pahalgam, where the two stars are filming the final sequences of their much-anticipated spy thriller.

Back in August, the duo spent around 10 days in the region, capturing moments that fans are still gushing over. The actresses took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo from their earlier Kashmir stint, where they stood together by a river, backs to the camera, dressed in winter jackets. With their arms around each other, they formed a heart shape with their hands, captioning the image with a simple but powerful phrase: “Love, ALPHA!”

The title Alpha symbolizes strength and leadership, derived from the first letter of the Greek alphabet. The film offers a fresh take on the traditional 'alpha male' theme, centering instead on 'alpha girls.' Local talent is set to play a crucial role in the Kashmir sequences, although specific details and locations are being kept under wraps.

Alia, who recently portrayed the villainous Keya Dhawan in the Hollywood spy thriller Heart of Stone, is returning to familiar territory as a super-agent in Alpha. Her previous espionage role in Raazi won her the Best Actress award at the 64th Filmfare Awards.

Joining her in Alpha is Sharvari Wagh, best known for her performances in Vedaa and Bunty Aur Babli 2. Her work in the latter earned her Best Female Debut honors at both the 67th Filmfare Awards and the 22nd IIFA Awards.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is stepping into the limelight with Alpha after assisting on major productions like Dhoom 3 and Fan. Rawail's recent mini-series The Railway Men, which highlights the Bhopal gas tragedy, has been met with critical praise.