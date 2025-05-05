Sagar: A scientist couple has developed a computer algorithm that records the behaviour of Zebrafish which in turn will go a long way in treating human behavioural disorders. The research carried out by Dr Yogesh Bhargav of Dr Harisingh Gaur University at Sagar University and his wife, Anamika Bhargav of the Indian Institute of Technology at Hyderabad, has made it to the cover page of the reputed American science journal Protocol. The algorithm has been named Zebratech.

With growing opposition to conducting medicinal trials on animals, a large number of such trials for developing treatment for human behavioural disorders are being carried out on Zebrafish since it has shown parallels with humans. But the devices required to carry out studies on Zebrafish are very few and expensive. In such a scenario, Zebratech offers a lot of promise.

Algorithm Developed To Help Treat Behavioural Disorders (Video: ETV Bharat)

Dr Yogesh Bhargav, “There is no uniform definition of human behaviour. It varies for students of human biology, medicine and public relations. Scientifically speaking it can be defined as interplay of internal and external factors to bring out what is taking place inside a human body.”

He further stated that there are many human ailments that are based on behaviour. These include Alzheimer, Parkinson fear, addiction etc. “In order to develop medicines for them, the study of human behaviour is essential. It is important to study the impact of such ailments on human behavior. After this, medicines are developed that alter this behaviour,” he added.

Talking about Zebratech, he said that this algorithm helps study the behaviour of Zebrafish under laboratory conditions.

Algorithm Developed To Help Treat Behavioural Disorders (ETV Bharat)

The scientist explained that there were major challenges before them. To begin with there was paucity of devices to study the behaviour of Zebrafish. Whatever devices that are available are prohibitively expensive for young researchers developing their own laboratories. Under such circumstances, there was a need to develop a computer-based technique that functioned without being influenced by preconceived notions. This device was required to be active round the clock. What was required was an affordable and dependable device. Zebratech can help study Zebrafish’s behaviour without any cost.

Dr Yogesh Bhargav explained that work on developing Zebratech began in 2016 simultaneously in the two institutions. Initial findings were published in Journal of Neuroscience Methods which was followed by publishing of step-by-step protocols. The technique was developed in the microbiology laboratory of Sagar University and experiments on initial findings were carried out at IIT Hyderabad’s biotechnology laboratory. He added that PhD student Dr Shubham Nema helped in the process.

He said that the specialized software and tools were till now being procured by scientists from the United States of America and the United Kingdom. The same will now be available for free via the Zebratech method. This will help carry out research without bothering about budgetary allocation.

For the patients, it will help shorten the lengthy procedure of medicinal development. More experts will be able to carry out research and the pre-clinical phase will be shortened ,facilitating early availability of medicines for behavioural disorders.

Read More