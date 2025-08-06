Watch: Alert Loco Pilot Saves Pride Of Lions From Getting Crushed By Moving Train In Gujarat

Junagadh: The alertness of a loco pilot helped save a lion family from being crushed by the train in the Gir forest area in Gujarat's Junagadh on Tuesday.

According to railway officials, a lion, a lioness and three cubs were resting on the railway track between section number 11/1 and 11/2 of the Junagadh-Veraval meter gauge train passing through the Gir forests.

Alert Loco Pilot Saves Pride Of Lions From Getting Crushed By Moving Train In Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

As the train approached the spot, the alert loco pilot Balram Kumar and assistant loco pilot Hardeep Garala noticed the family of lions sleeping on the track. They immediately stopped the train midway and informed the guard, who in turn, contacted the trackers of the forest department. Later, the lions were safely removed from the track and the train moved forward.

The alert loco pilot is being hailed for saving the family of lions from getting crushed in a possible accident. A video of the incident showing the lion family being removed from the tracks has also gone viral on social media.

A lion moves across a railway track (ETV Bharat)

Special Measures To Prevent Accidents

According to officials, the Forest Department and the Railways have taken special measures to prevent accidents in the forest areas in a bid to save wildlife. Special instructions have been passed to limit the speed of the train and be cautious in areas where wild animals are more active. As a result of the preventive measures, the number of rail accidents involving lions has declined between Sasan, Talala and Junagadh.

A lion in the Gir forest area in Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

159 Lions Saved In 2024-25

For the last two-three years, due to the speed control measures and the alertness of the forest department trackers, many accidents have been averted. As per official data, during the year 2024-25, more than 159 lions were saved from possible accidents by removing them from the railway tracks. During 2025-26, a total of 29 lions have been saved by removing them from the railway tracks.