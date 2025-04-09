'Alcoholic' Tailor Hacked To Death By Son Over Tiff In Jaipur

Jaipur: A tailor in Jaipur was hacked to death by his son over his alleged drunkenness which infuriated the latter. His son attacked him with scissors at their house which falls under Vijaybari of Muralipura police station limits of Rajasthan capital.

Sources said the father's alcoholism was the trigger of the murder. The deceased's frequent quarrels with family members in an inebriated condition caused disharmony at the house.

Fed up with this, the son took out a pair of scissors and attacked his father. Police arrested the accused son. He is questioned and researched. The incident is of Vijaybari of Muralipura police station area of ​​Jaipur.

Murlipura police station in-charge Virendra Kuril said that 53-year-old Ramesh Prajapat was attacked and killed by his son Ashish Prajapat,27, in Vijaybari late on Tuesday night. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and inquired about the incident. The police have arrested Ashish. His son works at a hardware shop. The police official said Ashish wounded his father's neck with scissors. This led to the death of the father.