ETV Bharat / state

Alcoholic Father Sells Three-Year-Old Daughter For Rs 5,000 In Andhra, Fakes Kidnapping

Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, a drunkard father has sold his three-year-old daughter for Rs 5,000 here in Andhra Pradesh, railway police said. The accused man then attempted to mislead the police by filing a false kidnapping complaint, they said.

The incident took place at Vijayawada Railway Station, after which the Government Railway Police (GRP) took swift action and rescued the child within hours with the help of CCTV footage.

The accused has been identified as Mastan, a native of Ramannapet in Bapatla district. He is a butcher by profession and a known drunkard. Mastan and his wife, Venkateswaramma, have eight children: two boys and six girls.

According to GRP, the accused has a history of domestic violence and stealing. “This is not the first time that he has been accused of selling his child. Three years ago, he had sold one of his daughters for money in Vetapalem,” they said.

On August 6, Mastan went to his estranged wife's home and lured his three-year-old daughter, Sravani, away as she was playing. “He took her to Chirala, boarded a train, and arrived at Vijayawada Railway Station, where he spent two days before selling her,” said an official.

Deal for begging purposes

While at the station, Mastan came across Chinnari from the Alluri Sitaramaraju district, who was begging, and Bolla Srinivasulu from the Prakasam district, who was selling buttermilk packets. Mastan allegedly told them he could not raise his daughter and suggested she could be “useful” for begging.