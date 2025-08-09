Alcoholic Father Sells Three-Year-Old Daughter For Rs 5,000 In Andhra, Fakes Kidnapping

Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, a drunkard father has sold his three-year-old daughter for Rs 5,000 here in Andhra Pradesh, railway police said. The accused man then attempted to mislead the police by filing a false kidnapping complaint, they said.
The incident took place at Vijayawada Railway Station, after which the Government Railway Police (GRP) took swift action and rescued the child within hours with the help of CCTV footage.
The accused has been identified as Mastan, a native of Ramannapet in Bapatla district. He is a butcher by profession and a known drunkard. Mastan and his wife, Venkateswaramma, have eight children: two boys and six girls.
According to GRP, the accused has a history of domestic violence and stealing. “This is not the first time that he has been accused of selling his child. Three years ago, he had sold one of his daughters for money in Vetapalem,” they said.
On August 6, Mastan went to his estranged wife's home and lured his three-year-old daughter, Sravani, away as she was playing. “He took her to Chirala, boarded a train, and arrived at Vijayawada Railway Station, where he spent two days before selling her,” said an official.
Deal for begging purposes
While at the station, Mastan came across Chinnari from the Alluri Sitaramaraju district, who was begging, and Bolla Srinivasulu from the Prakasam district, who was selling buttermilk packets. Mastan allegedly told them he could not raise his daughter and suggested she could be “useful” for begging.
“On August 7, they agreed to buy the girl for Rs 5,000. The accused then took the child to the Vijayawada bus stand and boarded a bus bound for Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry), according to the police.
Police said Mastan used the money to buy alcohol and, late at night, went to the Vijayawada GRP station to lodge a complaint claiming his daughter had been kidnapped.
“When he came to us, we turned suspicious due to his contradictory statements. First, he told us that his wife had died during childbirth, then, admitting she was alive and living separately,” GRP Inspector JV Ramana said.
Following this, the GRP contacted the Vetapalem police for background verification. Simultaneously, CCTV footage from the railway station and bus stand revealed Mastan handing over the girl to Chinnari and Srinivasulu.
The GRP immediately swung into action and intercepted the suspects at the bus stand with the help of the Rajahmundry Police.
“During questioning, the duo admitted they had bought the girl and intended to use her for begging. The child was safely rescued and reunited with her mother in Vijayawada,” Ramana said.
“The case has been registered against Mastan (father of the child), Srinivasulu and Chinnari. All three were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody,” he added.
