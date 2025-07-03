Alappuzha Woman Strangled To Death By Father, Police To Name Mother As Co-Accused

Alappuzha: Chilling details have been revealed in the investigations into the death of 28-year-old Angel Jasmine, allegedly strangled by her father at their home in Omanapuzha under Mararikulam Thekku panchayat of Kerala's Alappuzha district on Tuesday night, police said. Jasmine’s mother, Jessie, who was present during the murder, is also likely to be charged, they added.

According to an official of Mararikulam police station, the incident occurred at around 11 pm on Tuesday following a heated argument between Jasmine and her father, Josmon Francis (52). During interrogation, Josmon reportedly confessed to strangling his daughter with a towel, claiming he acted "out of spite" due to her frequent arguments and disruptive behaviour at home.

Jasmine, a laboratory technician at a private hospital in Alappuzha, had been living with her parents for the past five months following separation from her husband, a native of Thumboli. Prior to her marriage, Jasmine had briefly pursued a nursing training but left it midway.

Jasmine's post-mortem confirmed that she died due to the rupture of two blood vessels in her neck, consistent with strangulation. Police suspect Jessie may have been complicit or failed to prevent the crime and further investigation is underway to determine her role, officials said.

Officials said that a heated confrontation rose after Jasmine took her scooter despite her father's objections. When she returned home, the argument escalated with Josmon allegedly killing her. Jessie was reportedly present throughout the incident.

What stunned police even more was the family’s behaviour after the murder. "They went to sleep as if nothing had happened," said inspector Tolson P Joseph, who is leading the investigation. "In the morning, they were interacting with their neighbours without showing any signs of distress," he added.

The murder came to light only after neighbours called the family to attend church the next morning and Josmon informed them Jasmine was lying motionless. Local panchayat member PJ Emmanuel alerted the police, who shifted the body to the Chettikadu Community Health Centre. Suspicious injury marks on Jasmine’s neck raised immediate red flags during the inquest.

Taken in for questioning, Josmon reportedly confessed saying, Jasmine had physically attacked him a day earlier. The police have sealed the house and forensic examinations are on.

The murder has sent shockwaves through the coastal village. Locals said Josmon was known for his charitable work and had no known history of violence. “He was always calm and helpful. No one could have imagined he could do such a thing,” a neighbour said.

Presently, police are probing as to whether Jessie was an accomplice or attempted to cover up the crime