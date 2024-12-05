ETV Bharat / state

Alappuzha Accident: Student Driving The Car Held Accountable, Bus Driver Gets Clean Chit

According to Alappuzha South police, the collision occurred when G Gourishankar, one of the students, attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Gourishankar admitted renting the vehicle for Rs 1,000 via Google Pay, leading investigators to cancel its RC and pursue legal action against the owner.
Wreckage of a car that collided with a KSRTC bus in Alappuzha (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Alappuzha: Kerala Police has submitted a report to the court, naming one of the students as the accused in the tragic accident that claimed the lives of five medical students in Alappuzha on Monday (December 2, 2024).

The mishap occurred when a car carrying 11 first-year MBBS students from Government Medical College, Alappuzha, collided with a KSRTC bus killing five and injuring six others. The latest police report replaces the initial FIR that had held the KSRTC bus driver responsible for the collision.

According to the investigation by Alappuzha South police, G Gourishankar, a resident of Kannankulangara in Tripunithura was driving the car at the time of the accident. The report states that the collision occurred as Gourishankar attempted to overtake another vehicle.

"While overtaking, he could not accelerate enough to complete the manoeuvre. At the same time, a KSRTC bus approached from the opposite direction, forcing him to apply the brakes suddenly," police said. This caused the car to lose control, veer to the right, and collide with the bus.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) stated that Gourishankar's vision may have been impaired by the bright lights of a car overtaking the KSRTC bus from the opposite direction. Officials also confirmed there was no lapse on the part of the KSRTC driver.

Action against vehicle owner

The Kerala MVD has announced action against the owner of the vehicle involved in the crash. A senior MVD officer said the vehicle's registration would be suspended. "If the vehicle is used for hire or reward without a valid permit, its registration can be suspended under Section 53 of the Motor Vehicles Act," the officer explained.

Investigators also revealed that the vehicle owner, identified as Shamil Khan from Alappuzha Valanjavazhi, did not possess a license to rent out the car. Police also discovered that Gourishankar had rented the vehicle for Rs 1,000, paid through Google Pay. "The statement provided by the owner to the police and MVD was false," authorities confirmed.

The police and MVD will collect transaction details from the bank, and the registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle will be cancelled. "A report will be submitted to the court for initiating prosecution against the owner, the senior official added.

Condition of injured students

The condition of four of the five medical students who sustained serious injuries in the accident has improved, however, one student remains critical, according to the bulletin issued by the Government Medical College, Alappuzha, on Wednesday.

Read More

  1. Kerala: Five Medical Students Dead in Collision Between Car and KSRTC Bus in Alappuzha
  2. Alappuzha Road Fatality: Overspeeding Led To Crash, Says KSRTC Conductor

Alappuzha: Kerala Police has submitted a report to the court, naming one of the students as the accused in the tragic accident that claimed the lives of five medical students in Alappuzha on Monday (December 2, 2024).

The mishap occurred when a car carrying 11 first-year MBBS students from Government Medical College, Alappuzha, collided with a KSRTC bus killing five and injuring six others. The latest police report replaces the initial FIR that had held the KSRTC bus driver responsible for the collision.

According to the investigation by Alappuzha South police, G Gourishankar, a resident of Kannankulangara in Tripunithura was driving the car at the time of the accident. The report states that the collision occurred as Gourishankar attempted to overtake another vehicle.

"While overtaking, he could not accelerate enough to complete the manoeuvre. At the same time, a KSRTC bus approached from the opposite direction, forcing him to apply the brakes suddenly," police said. This caused the car to lose control, veer to the right, and collide with the bus.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) stated that Gourishankar's vision may have been impaired by the bright lights of a car overtaking the KSRTC bus from the opposite direction. Officials also confirmed there was no lapse on the part of the KSRTC driver.

Action against vehicle owner

The Kerala MVD has announced action against the owner of the vehicle involved in the crash. A senior MVD officer said the vehicle's registration would be suspended. "If the vehicle is used for hire or reward without a valid permit, its registration can be suspended under Section 53 of the Motor Vehicles Act," the officer explained.

Investigators also revealed that the vehicle owner, identified as Shamil Khan from Alappuzha Valanjavazhi, did not possess a license to rent out the car. Police also discovered that Gourishankar had rented the vehicle for Rs 1,000, paid through Google Pay. "The statement provided by the owner to the police and MVD was false," authorities confirmed.

The police and MVD will collect transaction details from the bank, and the registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle will be cancelled. "A report will be submitted to the court for initiating prosecution against the owner, the senior official added.

Condition of injured students

The condition of four of the five medical students who sustained serious injuries in the accident has improved, however, one student remains critical, according to the bulletin issued by the Government Medical College, Alappuzha, on Wednesday.

Read More

  1. Kerala: Five Medical Students Dead in Collision Between Car and KSRTC Bus in Alappuzha
  2. Alappuzha Road Fatality: Overspeeding Led To Crash, Says KSRTC Conductor

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MBBS STUDENT DEATHMEDICAL STUDENT DEATHS IN KERALAALAPPUZHA ROAD ACCIDENTALAPPUZHA ACCIDENT MEDICAL STUDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.