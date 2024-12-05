ETV Bharat / state

Alappuzha Accident: Student Driving The Car Held Accountable, Bus Driver Gets Clean Chit

Alappuzha: Kerala Police has submitted a report to the court, naming one of the students as the accused in the tragic accident that claimed the lives of five medical students in Alappuzha on Monday (December 2, 2024).

The mishap occurred when a car carrying 11 first-year MBBS students from Government Medical College, Alappuzha, collided with a KSRTC bus killing five and injuring six others. The latest police report replaces the initial FIR that had held the KSRTC bus driver responsible for the collision.

According to the investigation by Alappuzha South police, G Gourishankar, a resident of Kannankulangara in Tripunithura was driving the car at the time of the accident. The report states that the collision occurred as Gourishankar attempted to overtake another vehicle.

"While overtaking, he could not accelerate enough to complete the manoeuvre. At the same time, a KSRTC bus approached from the opposite direction, forcing him to apply the brakes suddenly," police said. This caused the car to lose control, veer to the right, and collide with the bus.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) stated that Gourishankar's vision may have been impaired by the bright lights of a car overtaking the KSRTC bus from the opposite direction. Officials also confirmed there was no lapse on the part of the KSRTC driver.

Action against vehicle owner