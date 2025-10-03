Alai Balay Celebrated In Hyderabad, Showcasing Telangana Culture And Unity, President Murmu Sends Greetings
Leaders, dignitaries, and film stars gathered at Nampally for Alai Balay, a 20-year-old cultural tradition promoting unity, brotherhood, and Telangana’s rich heritage.
Hyderabad: Alai Balay was held in full swing at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on Friday. The Alai Balay is an annual program that is organised by Dattatreya on the day after Dussehra.
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former CJI Justice NV Ramana, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, former Governor Vidyasagar Rao, Major General Ajay Mishra, who participated in Operation Sindoor, Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CPI leader Narayana, film actors Nagarjuna and Brahmanandam participated in this ceremony. The Alai Balay program was held to showcase Telangana culture, traditions and food. Dattatreya honoured the dignitaries on this occasion, following which the dignitaries addressed the event.
While President Droupadi Murmu did not attend the event owing to her schedule, she sent a message stating that Alai Balay is an event that promotes brotherhood.
"This is an annual cultural festival that promotes brotherhood. It brings together people from all walks of life and showcases the rich culture of Telangana. It serves as a social gathering to spread unity and community values among the people," said President Draupadi Murmu in her message.
Speaking at the event, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that "despite the differences in language, we are moving forward together with the feeling that we are all Indians," adding that the purpose of Alai Balai is for everyone to be together. He also commended Bandaru Dattatreya for organizing this event for 20 years.
"Even with small differences, we Indians move forward together with the feeling that we are all one. It is a great joy to convey the message of unity with this program. Congratulations to Dattatreya and his daughter Vijayalakshmi for organizing the program," Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President.
Retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana said that people will know our culture and traditions through such programs. He said that it will be useful in bringing everyone together and bringing unity. He congratulated Dattatreya and Vijayalakshmi for organizing Alai Balay in accordance with traditions.
Union Minister Kishan Reddy spoke on Prime Minister Modi's GST reforms and said that by reducing GST, the Prime Minister gave a gift to the people during this festive season.
Actor/Producer Nagarjuna said that this is the first time for him at this event, and he thanked Dattatreya on this occasion, saying, "This program has been organized for 20 years since 2005. It is good to undertake this program that is beyond politics. This program, which is beyond politics, gives us a lot of confidence. I have always been familiar with Dattatreya, and I am very happy to be invited to this."
Also speaking at the event, eminent comedian Brahmanandam said, "Alai Balay means embracing each other wholeheartedly and sharing love. In the current situation where peace and love are in short supply, it is necessary to organize such programs and respect each other."
Telangana's native specialities were served to the guests attending the program, including dishes like sarvapindi, bagara rice, mutton curry, boty curry, and more.
